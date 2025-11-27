Rana Ihsaan Afzal Leads Key Trade Mission in Lagos

LAGOS, NIGERIA: NOV 27 /DNA/: Pakistan strengthened its commercial and investment engagement with Nigeria and the wider West African region on Tuesday, as the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Commerce, Mr. Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, led a series of high-level trade and investment activities in Lagos.

The day featured strategic meetings with Nigerian authorities, the inauguration of Pakistan’s Pavilion at Beauty West Africa (BWA) 2025, and a networking dinner bringing together Pakistani exhibitors and key Nigerian industry stakeholders.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Khan held a bilateral meeting with Ms. Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The discussion focused on Nigeria’s investment landscape and the potential for enhanced Pakistani participation in sectors such as manufacturing, agro-processing, IT services, and logistics. Both sides also explored strengthening institutional cooperation between NIPC and Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to improve information-sharing, streamline procedures, and facilitate investor outreach.

The two officials agreed to maintain momentum through continued dialogue and collaboration.

Rana Ihsaan later inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Beauty West Africa (BWA) 2025, the continent’s largest beauty and cosmetics exhibition, held from 25–27 November at the Landmark Center. A strong contingent of 23 Pakistani cosmetics manufacturers—19 sponsored by TDAP and 4 self-financed—showcased a diverse range of products at the event, which features over 350 exhibitors and attracts more than 6,000 buyers annually.

Pakistan’s presence comes at a time when Africa’s beauty and personal care market is projected to reach USD 69.53 billion in 2025, driven by rising urbanisation, youth demographics, and shifting consumer preferences toward natural and eco-friendly products. Nigeria’s rapidly expanding e-commerce market, expected to generate USD 439.77 million in 2025 in online beauty sales, also presents growing opportunities for cross-border trade.

In the evening, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator attended a networking dinner hosted by the Commercial Section of the High Commission of Pakistan at the Radisson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island.

Pakistani exhibitors were joined by leading Nigerian buyers, senior bankers, a top customs-clearing agent, representatives from NAFDAC, and the Chairman of the Cosmetics and Drugs Chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Nigerian stakeholders briefed the visiting companies on regulatory requirements for importing cosmetics, product registration processes, compliance standards, and banking procedures—providing Pakistani businesses with valuable insights into the local market’s operational landscape.

Mr. Khan appreciated the active engagement of both sides and encouraged Pakistani companies to deepen their commercial presence in West Africa.

The day’s engagements underscored Pakistan’s growing commitment to expanding trade, investment, and business partnerships with Nigeria, positioning Pakistani enterprises to take advantage of emerging opportunities across one of Africa’s most dynamic markets.