Ramiz Raja returns as commentary panel announced for PSL 9

Former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has returned to the commentary panel for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Michael Clarke is also set to make his PSL debut as a commentator. Clarke, aged 42, has been an active broadcaster since retiring as a player.

The lineup of foreign commentators includes the dynamic Ian Bishop, known for his insightful and captivating commentary, alongside Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, Mark Butcher, Dominic Cork, and Mike Haysman.

Bishop will make his second appearance in the PSL after calling the 2017 season. Mbangwa will return after calling the 2022 edition of the PSL. Butcher, Cork, and Haysman are also synonymous with the PSL, and they will bring excitement to the tournament with their voices and thrilling calls with the mic in hand.

Alongside Ramiz, the Pakistani commentators also form an exciting lineup with Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan, and Aamir Sohail joining Urooj Mumtaz, Sana Mir, and Marina Iqbal. Tariq Saeed and Ali Younis will provide commentary in Urdu. Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will be the presenters during PSL 9.

On the other hand, PSL production is set to maintain its broadcasting standards this season as well. A total of 30 high-definition cameras, including the buggy cam, will stream high-quality action to PSL fans around the world. Spidercam will not only bring dynamic angles to TV audiences but has also been upgraded with microphone and speaker enhancements for conducting on-field player interviews during the matches.

The DRS technology will be available throughout the PSL, while drone cameras will be used to enhance the quality of streaming. Fans will see a change in on-screen graphics during the matches with the integration of revamped augmented reality graphics and player video headshots.

It must be noted that PSL 9 will be held in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — with the final of the event taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

Like the previous edition, the PSL 9 will take place in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from February 17 to 27. The action then moves to Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be held from February 28 to March 12. The event will then move to Karachi in its entirety for the playoffs.