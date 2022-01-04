Ramiz Raja holds meetings to finalise PSL7 preparations

LAHORE, JAN 4: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has held high-level meetings in Karachi ahead of the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The former captain met Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM house and letter met with individuals from the government of Sindh, district administration officials, and police officials at the National Stadium Karachi.

The purpose of the meetings was to finalise the preparations for the upcoming seventh edition of the league, which is set to commence on January 27.

The security plan was also discussed as PCB aims to provide steller security service to the players and franchises to prevent any mishaps.