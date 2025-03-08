Ramazan month of reflection and patience, says Bhandara

He emphasized that this sacred month teaches the values of self-discipline, compassion, and caring for others, reinforcing the spirit of unity and goodwill among people

RAWALPINDI, MAR 8 (DNA): Federal Parliamentary Secretary and CEO of Murree Brewery, Isphanyar M. Bhandara, hosted an Iftar dinner, bringing together a large number of guests to observe the spirit of Ramadan. Speaking on the occasion, Isphanyar Bhandara highlighted the significance of Ramadan as a month of reflection, patience, and generosity.

He emphasized that this sacred month teaches the values of self-discipline, compassion, and caring for others, reinforcing the spirit of unity and goodwill among people.

Bhandara extended his best wishes to all attendees and expressed his hope that the blessings of Ramadan would bring peace, prosperity, and harmony to the nation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all individuals can come together in mutual respect and solidarity.