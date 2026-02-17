Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, first day of fasting on Feb 18

RIYADH: The Ramadan crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, which means the first day of fasting will be observed on February 18.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia made the official confirmation regarding the beginning of the holy month for the year 1447 AH.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar also announced that Ramadan will begin on Wednesday, February 18, following confirmed sightings of the crescent moon.

The UAE’s Presidential Court stated that February 18 marks the first day of fasting, after verification by the official moon-sighting committee, Gulf News reported.

The Muslim world welcomes Ramadan with deep religious devotion, as over a billion believers fast to practice patience, self-discipline, and generosity.

Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, with their start and end determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, so Ramadan does not fall on the same Gregorian date each year.

As the ninth month of the 12-month Islamic calendar — which is about 10 days shorter than the Gregorian year due to its lunar basis — Ramadan shifts annually across the Gregorian calendar.