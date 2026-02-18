Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, first fast to be observed tomorrow
PESHAWAR, FEB 18: Pakistan will observe the first day of Ramadan 2026 tomorrow (Thursday) as the crescent moon for the holy month was sighted on Wednesday.
However, a formal announcement in this regard would be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.
