Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Main Menu

Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, first fast to be observed tomorrow

| February 18, 2026
Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, first fast to be observed tomorrow

PESHAWAR, FEB 18: Pakistan will observe the first day of Ramadan 2026 tomorrow (Thursday) as the crescent moon for the holy month was sighted on Wednesday.

However, a formal announcement in this regard would be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PM Shehbaz leaves for Washington to attend Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting on Gaza

PEACE BOARD MEET: PM Shehbaz to seek clarity on troops for Gaza in US visit

“We will not be part of any other role, such as disarming Hamas. It isRead More

American Author John Kiser visits IRS

American Author John Kiser visits IRS

ISLAMABAD, FEB 18 /DNA/ – John Kiser, distinguished American author, historian, and interfaith advocate, visitedRead More

Comments are Closed