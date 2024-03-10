Ramadan 2024 moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, other gulf countries

RIYADH, MAR 10: Saudi Arabian and UAE authorities have confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Ramadan 1445.

This auspicious occasion, which holds immense significance for millions of Muslims worldwide, heralds a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

The moon sighting, a time-honored tradition, is an essential aspect of the Islamic faith. It signifies the commencement of Ramadan, a sacred month during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other worldly pleasures. This spiritual journey observed as one of the five pillars of Islam, is a period of heightened devotion, self-discipline, and acts of compassion.

For residents of Saudi Arabia, the first fast will commence tomorrow, Monday, in accordance with the lunar calendar.

The 720-hour journey ahead, spanning four weeks and two days, presents an opportunity for believers to deepen their connection with Allah, seek inner peace, and strive for self-improvement.

During Ramadan, Muslims engage in various acts of worship and charity, seeking to purify their souls and strengthen their bond with the community. From offering prayers for peace and guidance to giving back through zakaat and humanitarian efforts, this month encapsulates the spirit of generosity, empathy, and solidarity.

As the fasting date varies annually due to the lunar calendar, the sighting of the crescent moon holds particular significance, marking the beginning of a journey towards spiritual renewal and enlightenment.