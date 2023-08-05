Rallies held across Pakistan, IIOJK to mark Youm-e-Istehsaal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (DNA): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control

and world over observed Youm-e-Istehsaal today [Saturday].

The major purpose of observing the day is to send a clear message to New

Delhi government that Kashmiris out rightly reject actions taken by

Modi-led Indian government on August 5, 2019 and illegal occupation of

their homeland.

The Modi-led Hindutva regime on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 that

granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed

territory and imposed a brutal military siege.

The day was marked as a Black Day in IIOJK while the people in Azad

Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan and the Kashmiri diaspora hold protest

demonstrations, rallies, seminars and other programs in capital cities

of the world to draw the attention of the international community

towards the grim situation in IIOJK due to unprecedented repression

unleashed by Indian troops in the territory.

In connection with Youm-e-Istehsaal, a rally was held on the

Constitution Avenue in Islamabad today to express solidarity with the

oppressed Kashmir people and condemn the Indian illegal steps of 5th

August in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally led by Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira was taken

out from Radio Pakistan Chowk and culminated at D-Chowk. The Secretary

Foreign Affairs, the leadership of APHC AJK chapter and people belonging

to different walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants chanted slogans in support of Pakistan and the Kashmiri

people. They were also carrying banners inscribed with slogans in

support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian oppression.

Speaking to the participants of the rally at D-Chowk, Adviser on Kashmir

Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to

Kashmir cause and urged the international community to fulfill the

promises made with the Kashmiri people for right to self-determination.

Call for the observance of the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was given by

the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi and

Umar Mughal in their statements said August 05 is a black day in the

history of Jammu and Kashmir when India attacked Jammu and Kashmir on

this day in 2019 and took away the unique identity of Kashmiris.

They said that after October 27, 1947, this was the second time when

India fully demonstrated its colonial and anti-Muslim mentality.

The APHC leaders said that the only purpose of the Indian move of August

5, 2019 was to change Jammu and Kashmir from a Muslim majority to a

Muslim minority territory.

They deplored that the Modi government is using brutal tactics to

advance its Hindutva agenda in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested several leaders and activists

of People Democratic Party and National Conference to stop protests and

seminars and conferences in the territory.

Those arrested included PDP youth President Waheed Parra while PDP chief

Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar.

The AJK Legislative Assembly in its special session on Youm e Istehsal

also adopted a unanimous resolution rejecting Indian steps taken on 5

Aug 2019 and strongly condemned human rights abuses in IIOJK.

In the resolution, the house reiterated to stand by Kashmiris till the

realization of their right to self-determination and termed 5 Aug as a

black day in the history of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has unanimously approved the

resolution condemning India’s withdrawal of Kashmir’s special status on

August 5, 2019.

In the session presided over by Speaker Nazir Ahmed, Member of Assembly

Amjad Hussain presented the joint resolution condemning India’s

termination of the special status of Kashmir.