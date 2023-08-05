Rallies held across Pakistan, IIOJK to mark Youm-e-Istehsaal
ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (DNA): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control
and world over observed Youm-e-Istehsaal today [Saturday].
The major purpose of observing the day is to send a clear message to New
Delhi government that Kashmiris out rightly reject actions taken by
Modi-led Indian government on August 5, 2019 and illegal occupation of
their homeland.
The Modi-led Hindutva regime on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 that
granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed
territory and imposed a brutal military siege.
The day was marked as a Black Day in IIOJK while the people in Azad
Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan and the Kashmiri diaspora hold protest
demonstrations, rallies, seminars and other programs in capital cities
of the world to draw the attention of the international community
towards the grim situation in IIOJK due to unprecedented repression
unleashed by Indian troops in the territory.
In connection with Youm-e-Istehsaal, a rally was held on the
Constitution Avenue in Islamabad today to express solidarity with the
oppressed Kashmir people and condemn the Indian illegal steps of 5th
August in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The rally led by Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira was taken
out from Radio Pakistan Chowk and culminated at D-Chowk. The Secretary
Foreign Affairs, the leadership of APHC AJK chapter and people belonging
to different walks of life participated in the rally.
The participants chanted slogans in support of Pakistan and the Kashmiri
people. They were also carrying banners inscribed with slogans in
support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian oppression.
Speaking to the participants of the rally at D-Chowk, Adviser on Kashmir
Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to
Kashmir cause and urged the international community to fulfill the
promises made with the Kashmiri people for right to self-determination.
Call for the observance of the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was given by
the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.
Meanwhile, APHC leaders Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi and
Umar Mughal in their statements said August 05 is a black day in the
history of Jammu and Kashmir when India attacked Jammu and Kashmir on
this day in 2019 and took away the unique identity of Kashmiris.
They said that after October 27, 1947, this was the second time when
India fully demonstrated its colonial and anti-Muslim mentality.
The APHC leaders said that the only purpose of the Indian move of August
5, 2019 was to change Jammu and Kashmir from a Muslim majority to a
Muslim minority territory.
They deplored that the Modi government is using brutal tactics to
advance its Hindutva agenda in occupied Kashmir.
On the other hand, Indian police arrested several leaders and activists
of People Democratic Party and National Conference to stop protests and
seminars and conferences in the territory.
Those arrested included PDP youth President Waheed Parra while PDP chief
Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar.
The AJK Legislative Assembly in its special session on Youm e Istehsal
also adopted a unanimous resolution rejecting Indian steps taken on 5
Aug 2019 and strongly condemned human rights abuses in IIOJK.
In the resolution, the house reiterated to stand by Kashmiris till the
realization of their right to self-determination and termed 5 Aug as a
black day in the history of Kashmir.
Meanwhile, The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has unanimously approved the
resolution condemning India’s withdrawal of Kashmir’s special status on
August 5, 2019.
In the session presided over by Speaker Nazir Ahmed, Member of Assembly
Amjad Hussain presented the joint resolution condemning India’s
termination of the special status of Kashmir.
Related News
Tremors felt across Pakistan as 5.8 earthquake hits Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan
Islamabad: An earthquake jolted Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities on Saturday night, reported.Read More
Section 144 imposed in KP following Imran Khan’s arrest
PESHAWAR, Aug 05 (DNA): Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the authoritiesRead More
Comments are Closed