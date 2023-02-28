Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rules out any possibility of Pakistan’s default

DNA

RAWALPINDI, FEB 28: Speaker National Assembly said that there is no possibility of Pakistan’s default and the current economic crisis would be overcome soon to make Pakistan a strong economy. He said that he has talked to the finance minister about LCs issue and this issue would be resolved soon to facilitate the business community in import of essential manufacturing items. He said that business community is playing key role in the economy and the government should consult them while making business and economic policies. He said that he would support ICCI representation in CDA Board and if rules allow, he would invite ICCI members to the meetings of NA standing committees. He said that he would cooperate with ICCI in efforts for charter of economy. He stressed that the business leaders should play role to develop national unity and harmony as division in society is not good for the country. He expressed these views while addressing as Chief Guest at “ICCI Business Role Models Awards” ceremony at Chamber House. He distributed awards to the business leaders and congratulated them for their achievements.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that the business community is the key stakeholder in the development of the federal capital and ICCI should be given representation in CDA to help resolve their key issues more effectively. He said that ICCI should be invited to the business related standing committees of National Assembly including Finance & Revenue, Commerce, Board of Investment, Industries & Production Committees. He said that ICCI is ready to bring all political parties on one platform to develop consensus on a charter of economy in order to ensure long-term economic policies that should not be disturbed with the change of government and said that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf should support ICCI in these efforts. He said that business leaders are rendering great services to the business community by dedicating their time and efforts to resolve their issues and the purpose of organizing ICCI Business Role Model Award is to acknowledge and recognize their role in society.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI stressed that the government should fully support ICCI in establishing a new industrial zone in the region. He said that government should promote ease of doing business to increase revenue generation and tax expansion.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI thanked the Chief Guest and all the participants for attending the awards ceremony.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader stressed that the government should finalize economic policies in consultation with business community and allocate land to ICCI for industrial estate.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI said that business leaders should be acknowledged to promote them as role models in society. He said that Pakistan needs to develop brands to emerge as a strong economy.

Ajmal Baloch, Kashif Chaudhry, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Asad Aziz, Zikria A. Zia, Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi, Ahmed Khan, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Raja Javed Iqbal, Raja Ammad Bin Arif, Raja Khurram Niaz, Altaf Hussain Shah, M. Abid Abbasi, Raja Fayyaz Gull, Ch. Aftab Gujjar, Safeer Ahmed, Wajid Ayub, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Zahir Abbasi, Babu M. Aleem, Azhar Iqbal, Najeeb Malik, Zafar Iqbal Gujjar, Muhammad Nouman, Raja Zahid M. Danyal, Ch. Riasat Ali and Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Khalid Chaudhry and others were given the ICCI Business Role Model Award.