Raja defends PTI’s protest rights, questions govt majority claim in KP

ISLAMABAD, JUL 9: Senior lawyer and PTI leader Salman Akram Raja has strongly defended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s democratic right to protest and criticized the government’s claims of having a two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday, Raja emphasized that the sons of the PTI founder have every right to participate in the party’s political movement. “The family of the party’s founder shares a unique and historical connection with the PTI,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s political history, he noted that street movements have always played a role in democratic struggle. “It is not wrong to come out for your rights. Even Benazir Bhutto launched a street movement for democracy,” he remarked.

Raja raised serious concerns about the government’s legitimacy, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI holds a clear majority. “Even after including reserved seats, the federal government failed to secure a two-thirds majority. In KP, the PTI controls 85% of the seats. It is incomprehensible how the government claims to have a two-thirds mandate there,” he added.

Addressing rumours and tensions around KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Raja said there is no internal threat to his leadership. “He is not in any danger from his own people. If there’s any external conspiracy against him, we will resist it.”

On legal matters, Salman Akram Raja stressed the need for judicial decorum. “Judicial proceedings should be held inside the courtroom, not in the media,” he asserted.

He also called for urgency in hearing the appeal for sentence suspension filed by PTI founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi. “She has the right to have her application heard soon. Even though the courts are on vacation, important cases are still heard during this period,” he pointed out.

On Tuesday, Aleema Khan, a sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, announced that his sons Sulaiman and Qasim will join the party’s protest movement once they return from the United States.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting her incarcerated brother and his wife Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan revealed that the party’s leader has completely ruled out negotiations and has instead announced a full-fledged protest movement, which he wants to reach its peak on August 5 — the day he completes two years in prison.

“The founder has given a clear message — the people must be ready for a powerful protest,” Aleema told reporters, flanked by her sisters. “He said those who cannot bear the weight of this movement should leave now.”

Aleema clarified that Imran Khan’s sons, Qasim and Sulaiman, were going to America, but have informed their father of their intention to join the protest upon returning.

“We had stopped them earlier too,” she said. “But the children do not feel the need to take their father’s permission — they are simply informing him of their decision.”