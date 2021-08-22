Rain threatens to wash out second day of West Indies v Pakistan Test

Kingston, Jamaica, Aug 21 :Prospects of play looked bleak on the second day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Saturday.

Heavy rain through the morning session prevented any play before lunch while waterlogged areas around around the playing square meant no action was possible either in the afternoon period.

Umpires are due to inspect conditions again an hour after the scheduled tea break.

Pakistan closed the first day at 212 for four after being put in to bat.

West Indies won the first Test, also at Sabina Park, by one wicket.