Rain cuts short opening session as West Indies dominate Pakistan in Trinidad Test

TRINIDAD: Rain interrupted play and forced an early lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Only 9.5 overs were possible in the rain-affected first session, with the hosts reaching 49-1 before persistent drizzle brought proceedings to a halt.

Brendon King led the West Indies charge with an unbeaten 33 from 27 deliveries, striking seven boundaries, while Kevlon Hodge was yet to score at the interval.

Pakistan claimed the only wicket of the session when fast bowler Mohammad Ali dismissed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 15, with the left-hander falling after facing 32 deliveries and striking two fours to end the opening partnership.

With King looking in fluent touch, the home side appeared well placed before the weather intervened.

West Indies entered the series decider aiming to draw level after suffering a 90-run defeat in the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Chasing a target of 211, Pakistan were bowled out for 120 despite captain Babar Azam producing a fighting unbeaten 58 from 107 deliveries, including nine fours. Mohammad Abbas was the only other batter to make a notable contribution, scoring 23.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales starred for West Indies with outstanding figures of 5/20, dismantling Pakistan’s batting line-up and securing victory for the hosts.

The visitors were forced into one alteration after former captain Shan Masood was ruled out with a fractured left index finger sustained during the opening Test. Abdullah Shafique replaced the left-handed opener at the top of the order.

Middle-order batter Awais Zafar was handed his maiden Test cap in place of all-rounder Aamer Jamal after impressing in Pakistan’s recent four-day warm-up match against the West Indies XI. The right-hander scored 128 from 190 deliveries, including eight fours and eight sixes.

Pakistan also made two tactical changes to their bowling attack, handing a Test debut to fast bowler Ubaid Shah in place of Mohammad Abbas, despite the experienced seamer claiming eight wickets in the first Test. Off-spinner Sajid Khan replaced Khurram Shehzad.