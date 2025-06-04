Railways announces 20% discount on tickets

LAHORE, JUN 4: Pakistan Railways has announced a 20% discount on fares for all passengers across the country in a welcome move for travellers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The relief will be applicable on all three days of Eid. According to an official statement, the discount will be valid on all trains and classes, but will only apply to current bookings. It is important to note that this facility will not be available for Eid special trains.

The decision to provide fare relief was taken under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal minister for railways.

Railways officials said the department is also working to ensure smooth operations, increased security, and punctuality during Eid days.