DNA

Radio Pakistan has strongly denied recent claims that it deliberately withheld the April 4th speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, calling the allegations “baseless and politically motivated by a fraction of organisation’s CBA.”

A spokesperson for the national broadcaster stated unequivocally: No ban—written or verbal—was ever imposed on any political leader’s speech.Official records confirm the address was broadcast live on the most powerful transmitter of Islamabad Medium Wave Station and also on its News and Current Affairs Channel with running commentary from a seasoned journalist from Sindh. The management claims that its various stations broadcasted series of programs on the eve of death anniversary of Z.A. Bhutto and all Station Directors are able to verify their transmission.

The controversy emerges as Radio Pakistan undergoes major modernization efforts, including studio upgrades, digital expansion, and global outreach under new leadership. Observers suggest the timing of these allegations appears designed to undermine institutional reforms and stir unnecessary division.

“Instead of supporting a national institution’s progress, certain elements are trying to weaponize misinformation for political gains,” the spokesperson added, urging media to verify facts before amplifying unsubstantiated claims.

As Pakistan’s oldest and most trusted broadcaster, Radio Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to impartiality and public service dismissing attempts to politicize its operations.