Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighted

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (DNA): Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul
Khabeer Azad has announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was sighted on
Saturday, therefore, the Islamic month will commence from Sunday,
September 17, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi would fall on September 28
(Thursday).

According to details, the announcement was made after a meeting of the
committee presided over by Maulana Azad. Religious scholars from all
schools of thought and weather experts attended the meeting.

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big
cities of the country. Maulana Azad announced the sighting of the moon
after receiving multiple testimonies from across the country.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),
also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third
month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

