Qureshi’s daughter denied meeting with her father

Barrister Taimur terms transferring Qureshi to Attock Jail clear violations of court’s orders

Islamabad, MAY 20 /DNA/ – Fascism ruled the roost, as Adiala Jail authorities refused to allow the family members of illegally detained PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to meet him despite waiting for hours.

Barrister Taimur Malik said on Saturday that Adiala Jail authorities refused to allow the family members of Qureshi to meet him.

He said that Gohar Bano Qureshi, the daughter of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, returned without meeting her father after waiting for hours.

Barrister Taimur Malik stated that Qureshi refused to sign any written declaration that would affect his political and democratic rights due to which not only the authorities concerned delayed his release but deprived him of his fundamental, legal and constitutional rights to have meeting with his family members.

He said that there were reports that PTI Vice Chairman was being transferred to Attock Jail today, adding that shifting Qureshi to any other jail would be sheer violation of court orders.