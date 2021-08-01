Qureshi says India biggest hurdle in regional peace

DNA

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said India wanted to sabotage peace in the region and was creating obstacles in this regard.

Qureshi expressed these remarks during his address in a ceremony, organized in honour of workers of Multan Waste Management Company, by PTI local leader Shiekh Wajid, here. Qureshi maintained that promotion of peace in the region was top priority of Pakistan. However, India is big hurdle in way of peace in the region. Solution of Kashmir and Palestine issues was inevitable to promote peace across the globe, stated Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Qureshi stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting Kashmir, Palestine and other issues of Muslim Ummah at all international forums.

Pakistan will mark August-5 in amicable way as Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Azad Kashmir and express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The citizens in IIOJK have been deprived of basic rights, said Qureshi.

Following efforts from PM Imran Khan, the Kashmir issue was discussed after 63 years in United Nations, said FM Qureshi. Now, the international community is raising voices in support of innocent Kashmiris, who are facing brutalities by occupied forces.

The Kashmir issue has become a globally recognized issue following efforts of incumbent government of PTI, remarked Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf had become the most popular political party in the country. Similarly, he said, the country is heading towards matchless progress under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi hinted that the government was striving hard to overcome inflation. He hoped that country would witness more positive economic changes very soon.

The fourth wave of pandemic coronavirus is a big challenge for the government. He however urged people to follow precautions in this regard.

He suggested Sindh government to make strategy after complete consultation with National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in order to combat the pandemic effectively.

Qureshi also lauded performance of Multan Waste Management Company especially on occasion of Eid ul Azha. On this occasion, Special Assistant to CM Punjab, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, and many other local PTI workers were also present.