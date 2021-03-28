Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28 – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held telephonic conversation today with the Saudi Foreign Minister, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Conveying his profound regards for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the steps taken by the Kingdom’s leadership in resolving differences among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as the recent initiative for promoting resolution of issues in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy. The Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s continued support for Saudi efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region. He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Saudi Foreign Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s continued and steadfast support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Praising the “Saudi Green Initiative” and the “Green Middle East Initiative” announced by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Foreign Minister Qureshi termed it as a major initiative for reducing global carbon emissions. The Saudi Foreign Minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ground-breaking measures already taken in Pakistan, in the same arena.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s commitment to augmenting cooperation with the Kingdom in all spheres. Appreciating the two countries’ collaboration in multilateral organizations, he hoped that this mutual support and partnership will further strengthen in future. Reciprocating positively, His Highness Prince Faisal expressed readiness to further fortify bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to maintain steady momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries.