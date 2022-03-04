Qureshi discusses facilitation of evacuation with Hungarian FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on telephone with the Foreign Minister of Hungary, Mr. Péter Szijjártó, today.

Besides exchanging views on Pakistan-Hungary relations, the two Ministers discussed regional developments. The Foreign Minister recalled the productive visit of Foreign Minister Szijjártó to Pakistan in April 2021, and said that Pakistan desired to enhance cooperation with Hungary in all areas of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister expressed his serious concern at the situation in Ukraine and highlighted Pakistan’s perspective regarding peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. The Foreign Minister further stated that Pakistan’s principled position was based on the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law and principles of the UN Charter.

Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his gratitude for the assistance offered by the Hungarian government in the evacuation of Pakistani students and community from Ukraine. He looked forward to continued and swift facilitation in smooth border crossing of the Pakistani students and community members still in Ukraine.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister assured of Hungary’s full support and cooperation in the evacuation process.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact.