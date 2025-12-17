Quran offers ‘luminous guidance’ to straight path: Allama Riaz

RAWALPINDI, Dec 17 (APP/DNA):The Holy Quran provides “luminous guidance” to humanity, emphasising both virtues and responsibilities, Allama Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, Patron-in-Chief of the Idara Taleemat-e-Islamia Pakistan, said on Wednesday.

He stated that true excellence “lies in obedience to the Commands of Allah”. All spiritual ranks, from the prophets to the companions, were divinely ordained,

with the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upom Him) as the final messenger.

He was addressing a gathering marking the Day of first Caliph Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddique (RA). The event featured Quranic recitations and devotional poetry.

Allama Riaz highlighted the “unparalleled loyalty” of Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) to the Prophet (PBUH), noting his appointment to lead prayers in the Prophet’s final days reflected his “eminent rank”.

Referring to spiritual stations outlined in classical Sufi literature, he contrasted the modern condition with ideal piety. “Modern man has largely become ‘Ibn-ul-Waqt’ [a follower of circumstances], whereas being ‘Sahib-ul-Waqt’ [master of the moment] is a great spiritual rank found in prophets and saints,” he said.

He elaborated that this initial station was followed by stages culminating in “Sahib-e-Tamkeen,” or spiritual firmness.

The proceedings, hosted by Deputy Director Sheikh Muhammad Qasim, included scholarly discourses on the life and devotion of Hazrat Abu Bakr. The gathering concluded with prayers for national security, Muslim unity, and the supremacy of Islam.