Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi register victories in National Women’s T20 Tournament

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: The opening day of National Women’s T20 Tournament2023-24 saw action unfold at three venues across Rawalpindi and Islamabad under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Quetta edged over strong Karachi in a final-over finish with the wonderful half century of Fareeha Mahmood at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, registering a win by six wickets.

Karachi posted 119-6 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first by Quetta’s captain Saima Malik. Anam Amin struck in the first over to take out Muneeba Ali for a second-ball duck. Then, right-arm pacer Khairun Nisa removed Yusra Amir on the last ball of the second over. In her subsequent over, she bowled a double wicket maiden to reduce Karachi to nine for four in four overs.

Javeria Khan stitched two important partnerships to bring a semblance of stability in the innings; a 31-run sixth-wicket stand with her captain Rameen Shamim followed by an unbeaten 60-run stand with Maham Tariq. Javeria’s unbeaten half-century (74, 57b, 11x4s) allowed Karachi to get to a fighting total.

In turn, Rameen ran out opening batter Dua Majid, who walked back for a duck in the second over. The next batter in, Khadija Chishti (8, 15b), also fell to Rameen in the eighth over after building a 35-run partnership with Fareeha Mahmood. Fareeha went on to score a half-century (63, 61b, 10x4s) before she was dismissed by Maham. Jannat Rashid (10, 24b, 1×4) fell to Maham Manzoor as troubled deepened for Quetta. Tuba Hassan (34, 17b, 3x4s, 2x6s), the fifth batter in, salvaged the game for Quetta. She hit a four and a six in the final over to take Quetta over the line.

At Ayub Park Ground, Lahore dominated over Multan with a 10-wicket win after the latter were bowled out for 69 while Rawalpindi cruised to a comfortable victory by seven wickets against Peshawar at the Diamond Club Ground.

Scores in brief:

Quetta beat Karachi by six wickets: Karachi 119-6, 20 overs (Javeria Khan 74 not out, Maham Manzoor 17 not out, Syeda Aroob Shah 13; Khairun Nisa 3-14); Quetta 121-4, 19.5 overs (Fareeha Mahmood 63, Tuba Hassan 34 not out; Rameen Shamim 1-16, Maham Manzoor 1-19, Maham Tariq 1-26)

Lahore beat Multan by 10 wickets: Multan 69 all out, 19.1 overs (Umm-e-Hani 20, Saiqa Riaz 14 not out, Gull Rukh 14; Ghulam Fatima 3-13, Nashra Sandhu 2-1); Lahore 73-0, 8.4 overs (Sadaf Shams 35 not out, Sidra Amin 31 not out)

Rawalpindi beat Peshawar seven wickets: Peshawar 51 all out, 12 overs (Raahima Syed 13, Aleena Shah 13; Tania Saeed 3-4, Waheeda Akhtar 2-1, Aliya Riaz 2-13); Rawalpindi 52-3, 6.2 overs (Aliya Riaz 23, Natalia Parvaiz 10 not out; Tehzeeb Shah 1-11, Momina Riyasat 1-21)