Quetta Gladiators suffer major setback ahead of remaining PSL 9 matches

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ Sherfane Rutherford has left the squad ahead of the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine matches.

According to sources, the Windies batter Rutherford has returned back home due to family issues. He also didn’t feature in Quetta’s match yesterday against Peshawar Zalmi.

If Quetta qualify for the playoffs of PSL 9, Rutherford could join the squad again, sources added.

The left-hander has scored 151 runs in six innings during PSL 9 at a strike-rate of 148.03.

Earlier, Rutherford played a blinder of a knock to power Quetta Gladiators to win over Karachi Kings by five wickets on the last ball in the 16th game of PSL 9 on February 29.

Quetta were 89 for five when the Windies’ duo of Rutherford and Akeal Hosein took charge of the chase and completed it.

The pair added 80 runs for the fourth wicket with Rutherford scoring 31-ball 58 which included six maximums and a four while Akeal supported with a valuable 22 of 17 balls.

Quetta needs one more win from their last two matches to qualify for the playoffs. Their next match is against Lahore Qalandars tomorrow, followed by Multan Sultans on March 12.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium