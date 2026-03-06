Quetta Expo Center set to complete by Nov 2027

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06: The work on Expo Center Quetta project is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed by November 2027.

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the project, located in the Takhtani Industrial Estate along the Eastern Bypass in Quetta, is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and executed by the Pakistan Expo Centre (Private) Limited.

It aims to establish an international-standard facility to promote trade and economic activity in Balochistan through exhibitions, consumer fairs, and conferences.

Originally approved at a cost of Rs2,500 million, the project has been revised to Rs4,829 million to incorporate enhanced infrastructure and facilities. The revised cost includes a foreign exchange component (FEC) of Rs1,210 million (approximately $4.28 million). The project is being financed through the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The project received initial approval on September 25, 2019, and was later updated through a revised PC-I approved on January 27, 2025, setting the completion timeline for June 30, 2027. According to the documents, the project continues to move forward under the revised development framework.

As of June 2025, the project has recorded an expenditure of Rs1,044 million, reflecting 23% financial progress under the revised PC-I. Physical progress has also reached 23%.

Key developments achieved so far include the establishment of the project office and partial construction of the boundary wall and watchtower.

For the fiscal year 2025-26, an allocation of Rs50 million has been made for the project, while a proposed allocation of Rs3,000 million, including the FEC component, has been put forward for FY27 to support further development and accelerate progress.

Upon completion, the Expo Center Quetta is expected to become a major platform for trade exhibitions and business events in Balochistan. The facility will support domestic and international trade activities, help strengthen export promotion efforts, and create new economic opportunities. It is also anticipated to contribute to employment generation and enhance Balochistan’s integration into national and global trade networks.