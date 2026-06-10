Quaid-i-Azam University and IIRIS Host Successful Launch of Renaissance Africa: A Continent’s Rise, A World of Opportunity

DNA

Islamabad, 10 Jun: The Area Study Centre for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, in collaboration with the International Institute for Regional and International Studies (IIRIS), successfully organized the launch and discussion of the book Renaissance Africa: A Continent’s Rise, A World of Opportunity, authored by Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey and Dr. Shahbaz Ali Malik.

The event brought together diplomats, academics, policymakers, business leaders, researchers, students, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss Africa’s growing role in the global political and economic landscape and explore opportunities for enhanced Pakistan-Africa engagement.

The program commenced with opening remarks and an introduction to the book launch, followed by a welcome address by Prof. Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, and Islamabad. In his address, he welcomed distinguished diplomats, scholars, policymakers, business leaders, and friends of Africa, emphasizing that Africa is emerging as a continent of immense potential, youthful energy, innovation, and opportunity. He noted that as global attention increasingly turns toward Africa’s economic and strategic significance, the book provides valuable insights into the partnerships, investments, and diplomatic engagement that will shape the continent’s future.

Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the book. He highlighted the key themes, chapters, and findings of the publication, explaining how Africa’s political, economic, and social transformation is creating new opportunities for regional and global cooperation. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s engagement with African countries under the broader framework of South-South cooperation.

The book was reviewed by a distinguished panel of experts. Ms. Almas Ayub Sabir, CEO of AIMS Education System, appreciated the book’s contribution to understanding Africa’s emerging opportunities and its relevance for policymakers, researchers, and investors. Dr. Munawar Hussain, Associate Professor at Quaid-i-Azam University, provided an academic assessment of the work, highlighting its analytical depth and policy relevance. Ambassador K.K. Ahsan Wagan, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, commended the authors for presenting a comprehensive and timely study of Africa’s rise and its growing significance in international affairs.

An engaging interactive discussion and question-and-answer session followed, during which participants exchanged views on Africa’s development trajectory, geopolitical importance, investment potential, and opportunities for Pakistan-Africa cooperation in trade, education, diplomacy, and cultural exchange.

The event was attended by several distinguished diplomats, including Mr. Rehmat Hindiarta from the Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad, Ambassador Munsoo Kurrimbaccus, High Commissioner of Mauritius to Pakistan, Lt. Col. Shyaka Kajugiro Ismail, Defence Attaché at the High Commission of Rwanda, and Mr. Zdenek Koudelka, Counsellor at the Embassy of the Czech Republic. Ambassador Munsoo Kurrimbaccus shared his perspectives on Africa’s development and highlighted the importance of strengthening Pakistan-Mauritius relations through enhanced cooperation in trade, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The gathering also witnessed the participation of diplomats, academia, scholars, bureaucrats, Foreign Office officials, business professionals, and students, reflecting the growing interest in Africa’s emergence as a major global actor.

On behalf of IIRIS, Shafqat Rasool, President of IIRIS, welcomed all distinguished guests and participants and expressed appreciation for their valuable contributions to the discussion. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Noman Sattar, former Director of the Area Study Centre, on behalf of Dr. Raja Qaiser Ahmed, Director of the Area Study Centre for Africa, North and South America, Quaid-i-Azam University. He thanked the authors, speakers, diplomats, participants, and organizers for making the event a success.

The ceremony concluded with a group photograph and networking session, providing participants with an opportunity to strengthen academic, diplomatic, and professional linkages while exploring future avenues for collaboration between Pakistan and African countries.