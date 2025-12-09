QJ Diagnostic, Nayatel sign MoU to promote accessible healthcare

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – QJ Diagnostic, a leading provider of healthcare services, and Nayatel, a premier telecommunications and services company, have formalized a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement, signed by senior representatives of both organizations, establishes a collaborative framework aimed at enhancing accessible and quality health services. The primary focus of the partnership is to promote comprehensive wellness programs for employees and extend innovative healthcare solutions to the wider community.

This collaboration leverages Nayatel’s extensive network and customer reach alongside QJ Diagnostic’s medical expertise and diagnostic capabilities. The union is driven by a shared commitment to corporate social responsibility and a vision to improve overall community health standards.

In a joint statement, the organizations expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, noting that it aligns with their core values of service excellence and innovation. “Together, we look forward to designing and implementing initiatives that make a meaningful and tangible impact on health and wellbeing,” the statement read.

The MOU outlines plans for collaborative health awareness campaigns, facilitated diagnostic services, and the development of tailored employee wellness packages. This initiative marks a significant step by both corporations to integrate health promotion into their service ecosystems, setting a new benchmark for corporate-led community care in Pakistan.