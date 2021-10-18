Qatar signs comprehensive air transport agreement with EU
DOHA, OCT 18: Qatar on Monday signed a comprehensive air transport agreement with the European Union, its Ministry of Transport and Communication said on Twitter.
The new agreement provides airlines with easy access to markets, with fewer restrictions, and has replaced existing bilateral agreements, the ministry added.
