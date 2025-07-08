Qatar says ‘we will need time’ for Gaza accord

Israel opposes an independent Palestinian state

WASHINGTON:: Qatar has called for more time to finalize a Gaza ceasefire deal, urging all parties to show restraint and patience as negotiations enter a critical phase. A senior Qatari official, speaking to international media, said, “We are working tirelessly with all stakeholders. A sustainable ceasefire cannot be rushed—it must be just and lasting.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly re-engaged with Middle East diplomacy, holding back-channel talks with regional figures to push for an immediate ceasefire. “We cannot allow more innocent lives to be lost,” Trump said in a brief statement.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington for high-level talks with the Biden administration. The visit is seen as crucial amid growing international pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing military operations in Gaza, which have drawn condemnation for their humanitarian toll.

While some progress has been made, diplomats caution that key differences remain—particularly over prisoner exchanges and guarantees for long-term security.

As global calls for peace intensify, all eyes are now on Washington, Doha, and Tel Aviv in hopes that a breakthrough can be achieved in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas did not achieve a breakthrough in their latest round of indirect talks on Tuesday in Doha for a Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian official said.

“No breakthrough has been achieved so far, and the negotiations are ongoing,” the source close to the negotiations told AFP on the third day of talks aiming to bring an end to more than 21 months of war in the Palestinian territory.