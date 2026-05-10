Qatar says cargo vessel coming from Abu Dhabi attacked in its waters

DOHA, MAY 10: A cargo vessel was attacked by a drone on Sunday in Qatari waters northeast of Mesaieed port as the ship travelled from Abu Dhabi, causing a limited fire that was contained, the Qatari Defense Ministry said.

No injuries were reported and the vessel continued its journey towards the port.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said earlier a bulk carrier had reported being struck by an unknown projectile while sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Authorities are investigating the source of the projectile, UKMTO said. The statement by Qatar’s Defense Ministry did not specify the origin of the drone.

Vessels in the area have been advised to transit with caution.

Ships in the Gulf have been attacked by Iran since the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28.

The Strait of Hormuz, the vital energy-trade chokepoint that connects Gulf oil producers to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, has been virtually closed since.

Separately, a Qatari tanker crossed the Strait towards Pakistan on Sunday, while Washington continued to wait for Tehran’s response to its latest proposals to begin peace talks.