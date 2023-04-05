Qatar, Pakistan agree on exploring new avenues for cooperation

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held a meeting with Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday. The meeting was aimed at discussing the strengthening of bilateral relations between Qatar and Pakistan, and exploring new avenues for cooperation in various fields of mutual interest. The Qatari Ambassador delivered a letter of appreciation to Chairman Senate, expressing gratitude on behalf of Hassan bin Abdulla AI-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, for the Senate’s unanimous resolution congratulating Qatar and its leadership on its historic achievement of hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, the largest and most renowned global sporting event ever hosted by a Muslim country. During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Thani conveyed Qatar’s keenness to further enhance collaboration with Pakistan in the areas of trade, investment, energy, and culture. He emphasized the importance of expanding people-to-people contacts and deepening cooperation in the education and tourism sectors. Chairman Senate, acknowledged the significant role played by Qatar in promoting peace and stability in the region. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen its relations with Qatar and assured the ambassador of his full support in promoting bilateral cooperation in all fields. The meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the strong ties between Qatar and Pakistan. Both sides expressed their commitment to further deepen and diversify their bilateral relations in the years ahead.==========