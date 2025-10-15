Qatar appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional peace, security
ISLAMABAD, OCT 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 received a message from H.E. Dr. M. Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, regarding the regional situation.
Dr. Al-Khulaifi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive engagement in fostering regional peace and security.
The DPM/FM thanked him for Qatar’s consistent support and its positive role in advancing peace in the region and beyond.
