Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Main Menu

Qatar appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional peace, security

| October 15, 2025
Qatar appreciates Pakistan's role in regional peace, security

ISLAMABAD, OCT 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 received a message from H.E. Dr. M. Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, regarding the regional situation.

Dr. Al-Khulaifi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive engagement in fostering regional peace and security.

The DPM/FM thanked him for Qatar’s consistent support and its positive role in advancing peace in the region and beyond.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PM Shehbaz briefs President on Egypt, Malaysia visits

PM Shehbaz briefs President on Egypt, Malaysia visits

ISLAMABAD, OCT 15: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif AliRead More

Qatar appreciates Pakistan's role in regional peace, security

Qatar appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional peace, security

ISLAMABAD, OCT 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 receivedRead More

Comments are Closed