Qatar appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional peace, security

ISLAMABAD, OCT 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 received a message from H.E. Dr. M. Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, regarding the regional situation.

Dr. Al-Khulaifi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive engagement in fostering regional peace and security.

The DPM/FM thanked him for Qatar’s consistent support and its positive role in advancing peace in the region and beyond.