Qatar Amir thanks Pakistan for leading regional peace role
ISLAMABAD, JUL 10 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a warm and cordial telephone conversation today with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
During their discussion, the Prime Minister expressed his deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region. While conveying Pakistan’s solidarity and support with the people of Qatar on the recent attacks, the Prime Minister stressed upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that could undermine peace in the region.
The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir for Qatar’s consistent and steadfast support in the peace efforts that culminated in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the first round of high-level technical talks at Burgenstock.
The two leaders agreed upon the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and dialogue, and adherence to the commitments made by all parties under the peace memorandum.
His Highness the Amir thanked the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for playing a leading role for peace in the region and assured him of Qatar’s continued support in this regard.
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