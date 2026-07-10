ISLAMABAD, JUL 10 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a ‎warm and cordial telephone conversation today with ‎the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh ‎Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.‎

During their discussion, the Prime Minister ‎expressed his deep concern over the recent ‎escalation in tensions in the region. While conveying ‎Pakistan’s solidarity and support with the people of ‎Qatar on the recent attacks, the Prime Minister ‎stressed upon all parties to exercise restraint and ‎refrain from any actions that could undermine peace ‎in the region.‎

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s sincere ‎gratitude to His Highness the Amir for Qatar’s ‎consistent and steadfast support in the peace efforts ‎that culminated in the Islamabad Memorandum of ‎Understanding and the first round of high-level ‎technical talks at Burgenstock.‎

The two leaders agreed upon the importance of ‎sustained diplomatic engagement and dialogue, and ‎adherence to the commitments made by all parties ‎under the peace memorandum. ‎



His Highness the Amir thanked the Prime Minister, ‎Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and ‎Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for playing a ‎leading role for peace in the region and assured him ‎of Qatar’s continued support in this regard.‎