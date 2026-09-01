PVARA Chairman Calls on Finance Minister, Shares Key Insights from Hong Kong Visit

ISLAMABAD, SEP 1 /DNA/ – Chairman, Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), Mr. Bilal Bin Saqib, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, today and briefed him on his recent visit to Hong Kong and engagements there.

During the meeting, Mr. Bilal Bin Saqib briefed the Finance Minister on his constructive engagement with Hong Kong policymakers and relevant institutions, including the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Securities and Futures Commission, with discussions on knowledge-sharing, experience and successful use cases relevant to Pakistan.

The discussion focused on emerging opportunities in the virtual assets and digital finance ecosystem, including the potential application of blockchain and tokenization technologies in financial markets. The meeting also covered international practices relating to digital assets, stablecoins, compliance frameworks and digital financial infrastructure.

The Chairman PVARA briefed the Finance Minister on the key insights and use cases discussed during the engagement with Hong Kong policymakers, highlighting their relevance and potential applicability to Pakistan’s emerging virtual assets ecosystem. He also shared perspectives on digital financial products, tokenization and potential areas for institutional cooperation.

The Finance Minister welcomed the briefing and emphasized the importance of developing a responsible, transparent and well-structured digital assets ecosystem that supports innovation while maintaining appropriate safeguards.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the efforts to engage with international policymakers and institutions and stressed the importance of building on these engagements to identify practical use cases and opportunities that can contribute to the development of Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem.