Putting Better Health in More Hands: Reckitt Pakistan Unveils Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan in Partnership with Aga Khan Foundation

Powered by Dettol and Harpic, the flagship platform begins in schools to provide safe drinking water, rehabilitated toilets, handwashing facilities and hygiene education

KARACHI, SEP 30 /DNA/ – Reckitt Pakistan, Launched Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan, its flagship social impact platform contributing towards Better Health in More Hands, Every Day, in partnership with the Aga Khan Foundation.

Reckitt Pakistan formalised an agreement with the Aga Khan Foundation to support the implementation of the platform’s first school-based initiative. The initiative will be driven by Reckitt Pakistan’s health and hygiene expertise, with the Aga Khan Foundation contributing its on-ground WASH experience and community reach.

Following the signing, Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan was officially unveiled by H.E. Alison Blackburne, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, alongside Asif M. Hashimi, General Manager, Reckitt Pakistan; Sarah Ahmed, Marketing Director, Reckitt Pakistan; Amin Feerasta, Chairman of the National Committee, Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan; and Akhtar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan.

Powered by Dettol and Harpic, brands that have been part of Pakistani households for generations, the platform brings together Reckitt Pakistan’s work across health, hygiene, sanitation and safe water under one long-term ambition: to help build a cleaner, healthier Pakistan.

Through this partnership, Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan will begin with a school-based water, sanitation and hygiene initiative designed to scale across Pakistan. The program will provide access to safe drinking water, rehabilitate toilet facilities, build handwashing stations and deliver hygiene education to help children develop healthier habits from an early age.

Reckitt Pakistan reaches more than two million children annually through school-based hygiene education. Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan will deepen this impact by combining hygiene education with improved access to safe drinking water, toilets and handwashing facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif M. Hashimi, General Manager, Reckitt Pakistan, said:

“Better Health in More Hands, Every Day is our reason to exist, and it is our responsibility to act. Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan turns the trust and expertise of Dettol and Harpic into action, bringing safe water, sanitation and hygiene to schools. Our ambition is to carry that impact from classrooms into homes and communities across Pakistan”

Amin Feerasta, Chairman of National Committee at Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan, said:

“Every child deserves a safe, healthy and dignified learning environment. Building on the Aga Khan Foundation’s decades of experience in improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, our partnership with Reckitt will help create healthier school environments in rural Sindh, enabling children to attend and remain in school. We hope that today’s agreement will therefore be the first chapter of a long-term cooperation between Reckitt and the Aga Khan Foundation in Pakistan.”

H.E. Alison Blackburne, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, said:

“The UK strongly supports efforts to expand access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, which are essential for children’s health, wellbeing and education. I welcome Reckitt Pakistan’s launch of Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan, with the Aga Khan Foundation bringing valuable implementation expertise to help translate this ambition into lasting impact.”

Beginning with schools, the platform will grow through a wider network of partners that share Reckitt Pakistan’s ambition to improve access to health and hygiene taking better health from classrooms into homes and communities while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Built in Pakistan, for the people of Pakistan, Saaf Sehatmand Pakistan marks the beginning of a long-term journey towards healthier schools, stronger communities and a healthier nation.