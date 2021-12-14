Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Putin, Xi to discuss tensions in Europe in video call – Kremlin

| December 14, 2021

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and “aggressive” U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

East-West tensions are at a high with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals voicing fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

