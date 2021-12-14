Putin, Xi to discuss tensions in Europe in video call – Kremlin
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and “aggressive” U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
East-West tensions are at a high with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals voicing fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.
« PAJCCI sought meeting with PM to deliberate issues affecting Pakistan business with Afghanistan, CARs (Previous News)
Related News
ICCI, PNRA to collaborate for radioactive sources free products
ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and theRead More
AIOU organizes Int’l conference on Nano Material Modelling, Simulation
ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 /DNA/ – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing 6th international conferenceRead More
Comments are Closed