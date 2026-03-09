Putin vows unwavering support to Iran’s new supreme leader
MOSCOW, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday pledged “unwavering support” to Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, appointed after his father and predecessor was killed in US-Israeli strikes.
“I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Putin said in a message to Khamenei, adding that “Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner” to Iran.
“At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” the Russian leader said.
