Putin calls for multi-polar world

MOSCOW, JAN 16 /DNA/ – Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing a ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors presenting their credentials, underscored the importance of international cooperation as the foundation for humanity’s sustainable development and prosperity. He stressed that in today’s diverse and interconnected world, global stability and security depend directly on the ability of states to engage constructively with one another. Transparent and honest partnerships, he said, create the environment necessary to tackle common challenges.

Putin emphasized that peace does not come automatically but must be built daily through effort, responsibility, and conscious decision-making. He warned that the global environment is deteriorating, with old conflicts intensifying and new fronts of tension emerging. In this context, he criticized unilateral and dangerous actions that often replace diplomacy and compromise, noting that some actors attempt to impose their own narrative and dictate how others should live, undermining dialogue between states.

Highlighting the plight of dozens of countries facing violations of sovereignty, chaos, and lawlessness without the means to defend themselves, Putin called for adherence to international law and the establishment of a fair multipolar world order. He reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to the concept of a multipolar world and to pursuing a balanced and constructive foreign policy that considers both national interests and global development trends.

The Russian President also advocated strengthening the central role of the United Nations in global affairs, describing it as the institution best placed to ensure collective security. He stressed that no country’s national security can be guaranteed at the expense of another’s, insisting that true security must be comprehensive, equal, and interconnected — principles enshrined in international law.

Putin pointed to the crisis in Ukraine as a clear example of what happens when these principles are ignored, arguing that years of disregarding Russia’s legitimate interests and NATO’s expansion towards Russian borders, contrary to earlier assurances, had created direct threats to Russia’s security. He concluded by reaffirming Russia’s readiness to work with all partners to promote global welfare and development.