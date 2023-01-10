Putin ally: West aims to wipe Russia from political map of world
MOSCOW: Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday that the West was trying to cleave Russia apart and aimed to wipe it from the political map of the world.
“In the face of emerging military threats, it is important for us to have such armed forces and special services so that Russia‘s adversaries would not even think they could fight us,” Patrushev told.
(Next News) COAS, UAE president discuss military ties »
Related News
Govt of PML (N) alliance totally failed due to anti-masses policies
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN / DNA ATTOCK (JAN-10): Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek e InsaafRead More
Chaos grips Punjab Assembly yet again as lawmakers trade slogans
LAHORE: As Punjab’s political temperature remains hot, the atmosphere inside the provincial assembly Tuesday onceRead More
Comments are Closed