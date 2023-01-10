Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Main Menu

Putin ally: West aims to wipe Russia from political map of world

| January 10, 2023

MOSCOW: Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday that the West was trying to cleave Russia apart and aimed to wipe it from the political map of the world.

“In the face of emerging military threats, it is important for us to have such armed forces and special services so that Russia‘s adversaries would not even think they could fight us,” Patrushev told.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Govt of PML (N) alliance totally failed due to anti-masses policies

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN / DNA ATTOCK (JAN-10): Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek e InsaafRead More

Chaos grips Punjab Assembly yet again as lawmakers trade slogans

LAHORE: As Punjab’s political temperature remains hot, the atmosphere inside the provincial assembly Tuesday onceRead More

Comments are Closed