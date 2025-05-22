Put Your Faith in the Prime Minister for the Betterment of the Auto Industry regarding Tariff issues, Says Special Assistant to PM

ISLAMABAD: MAY 22 (DNA):A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, to discuss tariff issues related to the auto parts industry. The meeting brought together representatives from PAAPAM (Pakistan Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers), officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Engineering Development Board, the Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Saif Anjum, and Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that the grievances of the auto parts industry would be formally presented before the Tariff Policy Board. He directed PAAPAM to provide a detailed analysis of the level of protection the industry requires to remain competitive and sustainable.

In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, incentives will be provided to those industries that demonstrate increased productivity. This step aims to encourage growth and enhance the performance of the sector. However, auto parts manufacturers expressed concerns that the proposed 15% customs duty could have a negative impact on the industry’s development and overall competitiveness.

Haroon Akhtar Khan assured the manufacturers that they should place their trust in Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, affirming that their case would be strongly represented and defended before the Tariff Policy Board. Furthermore, he instructed PAAPAM to submit brief reports to be reviewed in the next meeting to ensure continuous dialogue and progress on these issues.