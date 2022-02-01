“Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map” virtual panel sheds light on Pakistan tourism”

London: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and Capra Falconeri Traveller magazine jointly organized a virtual panel discussion entitled “Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map” on 31 January 2022. The purpose was to attract international tourists to make Pakistan their next travel destination and uncover its hidden treasures.

The panelists included famous Scottish photographer Colin Prior, Jonny Bealby of Wilde Frontiers, multi-award-winning travel journalist Emma Thomson and wildlife photographer Ghulam Rasool. Anam Hussain, founder and creative director at Capra Falconeri Traveller hosted the event.

The expert panel shed light on the adventure, culture, nature and wildlife that tourists are most likely to experience when they visit Pakistan. They shared powerful insights and tips based on their experiences across the diverse landscapes of Pakistan – from the mountainous northern territories to the vibrant city streets. The panelists also shared their perspectives on developing tourism sector in Pakistan.

In his remarks on the occasion, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan spoke about Pakistan’s touristic attractions including diverse landscapes, cultures, fauna & flora and history. He said Pakistan tourism offered great value proposition which includes diversity, cost effectiveness, uniqueness, and a complete package from adventure to health tourism, and from spiritual journeys to sports, cultural and literary activities.

The High Commissioner shared that the Government of Pakistan had made travel and tourism a high priority with e-visa and visa on arrival for citizens of 65 countries, including the UK. He said Pakistan was open for business and tourism.

A diverse group of travel enthusiasts joined the online discussion and asked questions about tourism opportunities in Pakistan.