Puppetry’s Cultural Significance: A Tool for Entertainment and Education

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 23 /DNA/ – Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday organised a puppet show aimed at entertaining families that featured folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches, and skits for children and adults.” The colourful puppet show revolved around current issues including gender disparity, discrimination in education, and environmental challenges and an exclusive infotainment show for kids based on the theme.

The role of such events in providing the required boost to puppetry and spreading awareness among people especially the younger generation regarding this craft.

The traditional art of puppetry was dying and PNCA has been struggling for a long time to revive this art, adding that such events would help in reviving this traditional art form.

“The art of puppetry and puppet shows have been a part of Pakistani culture for years and an effort to bring back this art form can be useful for both entertainment and education purposes.”