Punjab wins Prime Minister National Talent Hunt Table Tennis League

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Men’s and women’s team won the finals of Prime Minister’s National Talent Hunt Table Tennis League at the Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Friday.

The six day event is being organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab B defeated Punjab A by 3-0 in the women’s team event final. Punjab A Captain Ramsha Niaz defeated Tayyaba Latif after a tough match by 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9. In the second match Saba Syed defeated Tania Khan 11-7, 6-11, 11-2, 8-11, 11-8 while Shamila Javed defeated Laila Nayab 9-11, 12-10, 8-11 11-5, 11-7. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the third position in the women’s team event.

In the final men’s team event, Punjab A defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-1 games. Punjab A Atta Ul Mannan defeated Awais Khan 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-4. KPA’s Obaid Shah defeated Punjab’s Paras Azam 10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 while Punjab’s Usman Nawaz defeated Haroon Khan 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 and Atta Ul Mannan won the game by defeating Ubaid Shah 11-7, 11-5, 11-8.

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, who along with the host Government College University Lahore Director of Sports Wasim Akhtar, Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Shahid Salam and officials of the Higher Education Commission distributed prizes to the players.

Speaking on the occasion Rana Mashhood, has reiterated the government’s commitment to provide a platform for young talent to shine in various fields, including sports, health, culture and art, adding that PM’s vision was to identify and groom talented young players to represent Pakistan at international levels.

He expressed his excitement about the abundance of talent in every province of Pakistan, which he witnessed during his travels across the country. He emphasized the importance of merit-based selection and the development of young talent to propel the country forward.

Chairman PMYP announced plans to organize leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in other sports, ensuring a comprehensive approach to talent development. He assured that players identified through the Talent Hunt Program would receive world-class training and grooming, enabling them to make Pakistan proud on international platforms. He predicted that within a year, Pakistani players will be making a mark globally, thanks to the government’s initiatives.

Rana also commended the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Sports Board, and Table Tennis Federation for their support of the PM’s Youth Programme.