Punjab wins National Women’s Blind Cricket C`ship

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Blind Team have won the 3rd National Blind Women’s Cricket Championship after beating Islamabad Team by 9 wickets in the final at Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad on Friday.

The final of the championship was played on the occasion of International Women’s Day which was graced by the presence of Ms. Nicole Guihot, Chargé d’Affaires, Australian High Commission in Pakistan, Air Commodore Ashar Jameel (ACS Admin, Pakistan Air Force), Aziz Boolani (CEO, Serena Hotels), Syed Sultan Shah (President, World Blind Cricket Ltd & Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council).

Four teams were participated in the five day event was sponsored by the Australian High Commission in Pakistan and Serena Hotels organised by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC).

In the final, Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Islamabad batters put up a strong fight, scoring a commendable 202 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Kiran Rafique led the charge with a stellar 74 runs, ably supported by Rabia Javed Hashmi’s contribution of 35 runs. Esha Faisal from Punjab managed to pick up the only wicket for her team.

In response, Punjab chased down the target in a nail-biting final over, showcasing exceptional batting skill. Nisha Bux laid a strong foundation with 76 runs, while Noor Sabir’s brilliant knock of 82 runs secured the win for Punjab.

This championship not only highlighted the cricketing potential of women with visual impairments but also served as a powerful symbol of women’s empowerment and inclusion on International Women’s Day. By providing a platform for visually impaired girls to showcase their talent and passion for cricket, the championship emphasizes the importance of equal opportunities and celebrates the resilience and strength of women in overcoming challenges.

Speaking at the award-giving ceremony at the conclusion of the tournament, Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to Pakistan, Nicole Guihot said that Australia’s continuing support aimed to empower more women and girls with disabilities to realise their potential and broaden their horizons through sport.

“We are supporting the development of blind women’s cricket in Pakistan because sport breaks down barriers to inclusion, diversity and equity, fosters understanding and builds resilient communities,” Ms Guihot said.

The Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Sultan Shah, said, “Blind Cricket is a sport that has gained popularity in recent years for its unique approach to inclusivity. It provides an opportunity for people with visual impairments to compete at a high level, develop their skills and confidence, and become people of vision, both on and off the field. I hope that this initiative will inspire more people with disabilities to participate in sports and lead fulfilling lives.”

Coaches Abdul Razzaq, Ibrar Shah, Shahida Shaheen, and Tahir Mehmood Butt, who coached the national blind men’s team, worked with the women to hone ball skills, enhance team cooperation, and strengthen leadership.

He also mentioned some exciting news: the first-ever T-20 World Cup for Women Blind Cricket is happening in India in December 2025! This is a big deal because it gives these girls a chance to shine on the world stage, representing their countries. It shows that all the hard work to develop women’s blind cricket is paying off, and it’s a great opportunity for these girls to show what they can do.