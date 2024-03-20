Punjab to provide 20,000 bikes to students on easy monthly instalments: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, MAR 20 /DNA/ – “The provision of bikes to students is a revolutionary scheme under Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who witnessed the signing of an MoU between Transport Department and Bank of Punjab for the provision of 20,000 bikes to students on easy monthly instalments. Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi and President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood.signed the MOU.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”19,000 petrol and 1,000 electric bikes will be given to the students free of interest in monthly installments.” She explained,”The monthly installment of petrol bike will be Rs 5000, whereas it would be less than Rs 10,000 for the e-bike.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”The Government will bear interest on providing bikes to students on easy installments in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.” She added,” The provision of bikes to students will revolutionise their lives. Personal ride will ensure ease of travel and saving of time in their daily lives, which will lead to improvement in their academic performance.”

Madam Chief Minister noted,”Equal representation of male and female students in the distribution of bikes is welcome.“

Madam Chief Minister inspected the proposed electric and petrol bikes for students. She asked about the price of the bikes and checked their quality, and directed to match color of bikes with the color of Punjab government’s green logo.

The Chief Minister said,”Registration of students for bikes will start as soon as possible.” She added,”After the draw in May, delivery of bikes will start in the same month.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister Transport and Masstransit Bilal Akbar Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Transport and Mass Transit, Finance, HED, Chairman PITB, President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, MD PMA, Secretary PTA Punjab, Secretary RTA Lahore and other officers concerned attended the meetings..