Punjab to decrease electricity tariff by up to 40%

LAHORE, JUN 3: The Punjab Cabinet, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has announced a sweeping set of public relief and development measures, including a 30% to 40% reduction in power tariffs, the launch of Punjab’s first airline, and the provision of 1,100 free electric taxis in Lahore.

The 26th provincial cabinet meeting, held in Lahore and attended by key ministers and officials, featured a 101-point agenda aimed at public welfare, infrastructure upgrades, environmental sustainability, and digital transformation of key sectors.

Electricity bills slashed by up to 40%

The cabinet approved a historic cut in electricity tariffs for power companies operating under Punjab, including Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power and Punjab Thermal Power.

On the instructions of CM Maryam, tariffs are being reduced by 30-40%, making Punjab the first province to voluntarily reduce electricity rates. The move is expected to lower power bills for thousands of households.

“This is a bold step to ease the financial burden on people. People trust PML-N. We do what we say,” said CM Maryam.

Air Punjab to take off by year-end

The cabinet also approved the establishment of Air Punjab Private Limited, the province’s first government-backed airline. CM Maryam Nawaz set a target to launch the airline’s operations by the end of 2025, aiming to improve regional connectivity and offer affordable domestic air travel.

Electric mobility and vaping ban

The provincial cabinet approved the provision of electric buses in Punjab’s nine divisions and directed the setup of charging stations in all major cities. Additionally, the CM ordered immediate action to close vaping centres across Punjab due to health concerns.

1,100 free electric taxis for Lahore

A groundbreaking initiative was approved to distribute 1,100 interest-free electric taxis in Lahore, boosting clean mobility and job creation for unemployed youth.

School upgrades and Autism center expansion

The cabinet allocated Rs40 billion to upgrade all government schools with classrooms, toilet blocks, furniture, and science labs.

It also approved the Punjab Autism School and Resource Center Act 2025, allowing free and unconditional admission for all autistic children.

Nawaz Sharif Medical City & Layyah Medical College

The cabinet approved the land transfer for Pakistan’s first Nawaz Sharif Medical City in Lahore, to be developed across 5,000 kanals. The district will include centres for blood diseases, bone marrow transplants, and a children’s hospital in partnership with an international healthcare organization.

It was also decided to establish parks, hotels, food courts, play areas and urban forests in Nawaz Sharif Medical District, while a world-renowned organization had been contacted to establish a children’s hospital there as well.

The CM also ordered steps to establish a medical college in Layyah.

Massive relief for farmers

CM Maryam Nawaz announced a Rs5,000 subsidy per acre for over 514,000 wheat farmers, with more payments underway for another 500,000 farmers post-verification.

Under the Kisan Card program, farmers have already purchased Rs18 billion worth of fertilizer through Rs63 billion in support funds. The cabinet also approved the Chief Minister’s Wheat Program 2025.

Workers’ rights and labour safety

In a move to improve labour welfare, the cabinet approved ration cards for workers and miners registered with the Labour Department and directed the implementation of safety SOPs within a month. Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for protective gear for sanitation workers and labourers, especially following recent fatal workplace incidents.

“Labourers fall to their deaths from five-storey buildings; government cannot sit idly,” the CM noted, and ordered to provide sewage workers with protective kits at all costs.

Eco-tourism and urban development projects

The cabinet approved eco-tourism initiatives in Changa Manga Wildlife Park, Lal Sohanra, and National Park, as well as construction of bus shelters in Lahore and depots for electric buses at Thokar Niaz Baig and Railway Station.

Support for media and judiciary

A Rs400 million grant-in-aid was approved for the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation, and land payments for Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme Phase-2 were sanctioned. A special grant was also announced for families of victims in the Attock District Courts attack.

Political confidence and electoral success

The cabinet also congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz on the landslide victory in the Sambrial by-election, noting her rising popularity among youth and women voters in 80% of rural constituencies. Ministers credited the victory to the CM’s public-centric reforms and development agenda.

“People have spoken through their vote. They trust us because we deliver,” CM Maryam Nawaz affirmed.