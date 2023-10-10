Punjab to consider proposals of weekly holidays, work-from-home
LAHORE, Oct 10 (DNA): The spokesman for the Punjab government has
announced that critical decisions concerning the weekly holiday and
other measures to tackle smog-related issues will be made by the
provincial cabinet.
In an upcoming cabinet meeting, the proposal for implementing a “work
from home” policy for one day in educational and government
institutions, as well as markets, will be discussed.
The spokesman said the final verdict on expert suggestions and
recommendations, to be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog,
is still pending.
Anyhow, he added that all proposals and recommendations aimed at
combating smog will be subject to review during the next cabinet
meeting.
The spokesman said following recent rainfall in Lahore, the air quality
index has significantly improved, registering a value of 55 and plans
are underway to devise a strategy for sustaining this positive trend.
The spokesman said during the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog meeting,
numerous proposals for smog reduction were tabled, alongside
recommendations from experts and relevant departments, emphasizing the
gravity of the situation. DNA
====
Related News
PKR closing exchange rate today against USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUD
KARACHI, Oct 10 (DNA): The Pakistani currency exchange rates fordifferent currencies including US Dollar, SaudiRead More
Punjab to consider proposals of weekly holidays, work-from-home
LAHORE, Oct 10 (DNA): The spokesman for the Punjab government hasannounced that critical decisions concerningRead More
Comments are Closed