Punjab to consider proposals of weekly holidays, work-from-home

LAHORE, Oct 10 (DNA): The spokesman for the Punjab government has

announced that critical decisions concerning the weekly holiday and

other measures to tackle smog-related issues will be made by the

provincial cabinet.



In an upcoming cabinet meeting, the proposal for implementing a “work

from home” policy for one day in educational and government

institutions, as well as markets, will be discussed.



The spokesman said the final verdict on expert suggestions and

recommendations, to be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog,

is still pending.



Anyhow, he added that all proposals and recommendations aimed at

combating smog will be subject to review during the next cabinet

meeting.



The spokesman said following recent rainfall in Lahore, the air quality

index has significantly improved, registering a value of 55 and plans

are underway to devise a strategy for sustaining this positive trend.



The spokesman said during the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog meeting,

numerous proposals for smog reduction were tabled, alongside

recommendations from experts and relevant departments, emphasizing the

gravity of the situation. DNA



