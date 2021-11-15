Punjab reports drop in dengue fever cases

PUNJAB, NOV 15 (DNA) – The number of dengue fever cases has started to drop down in Punjab as the province reported 103 new cases of mosquito-borne viral infection in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of primary and secondary health Punjab, so far the province has reported 21,507 dengue fever cases, out of which 15,732 were reported in Lahore only. Moreover, 93 people have lost their lives fighting a viral infection.

Meanwhile, Secretary Specialized Health Care, Dr Ahmed Javed said that the ratio of dengue cases is dropping down in Lahore and added that 1,257 beds dedicated for dengue fever patients at the government hospitals of Lahore are vacant.

While out of 1,061 beds reserved for dengue patients at the private hospitals of Lahore, 535 are vacant. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus. These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization. = DNA

