Punjab reduces summer vacation for schools

LAHORE, AUG 13: In a fresh policy shift, the Punjab government has decided to reopen schools for classes 9th and 10th, O Level, A Level, and Intermediate students from August 18, reversing its earlier move to extend summer holidays until September.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said the change came after consultations with education experts, who recommended an early start for senior classes to avoid academic disruption.

Higher grades back to class on Aug 18

According to the new schedule, all public and private schools across Punjab will welcome back:

9th and 10th grade students

O Level and A Level classes

Intermediate (FA/FSc) students

These grades will resume studies on Monday, August 18.

Younger students return in September

Students from 1st to 8th grade will return to classrooms from September 1, in line with the government’s initial heatwave-related extension of summer vacations.

Applies to all educational institutions

The revised directive is binding for both public and private schools in the province. Education authorities have instructed institutions to ensure heatwave safety measures, including availability of drinking water, ventilation, and adjusted school hours where necessary.

Last week, in response to the ongoing heatwave across Punjab, the provincial government decided to extend summer vacations for both public and private schools. Students were told by by the School Education Department to return to classrooms on September 1.

Holidays extended to protect students

The decision came amid rising concerns over high temperatures and their health impact on children. Initially scheduled to reopen in mid August, schools were supposed to remain closed throughout the month to ensure student safety.