Punjab politics influences President’s approval for senate session

ISLAMABAD, DEC 23 (DNA) — President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday did not give his assent to the government’s summary for summoning a senate session scheduled today. The Prime Minister Office (PMO) had sent the president office the summary to approve the senate session.

However, Mr Alvi, influenced by the political developments in Punjab, did not approve the summary. The session was summoned at 1400 hrs today.

Earlier, Punjab governor Baligh ur Rehman denotofied Pervez Elahi, PTI s ally in Punjab Assembly, as the CM. It had been stated in the notification that it was believed that the Chief Minister does not have the confidence of the majority of the members of the assembly.

The notification further stated that the Punjab cabinet had been dissolved. According to the notification, Pervaiz Elahi would continue to hold office until the election of the new leader of the House.

The notification read: “Consequent to the facts that Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Punjab refrained from obtaining vote of confidence at 1600 hrs yesterday, in line with an Order under Article 130(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan issued under my hand on 19t December 2022, in line with Rule 22(7) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997, and that he still has not done so even after the lapse of another twenty four hours, I am satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly, and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect.” = DNA