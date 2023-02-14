Punjab Police will spare no effort to protect life and property of the citizens

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-14): Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has stressed upon the Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers of the Punjab that the Punjab Police will spare no effort to protect the life and property of the citizens, if the instructions are not followed, there will be no hesitation in taking action against those responsible.Police sources told our scribe here on Tuesday.

The Inspector General Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar hasalsodirected all the Regional Police Officers, District Police Officers and Unit Head of the Punjab Police to ensure inspection of their weapons stores. IG Punjab directed that all the officers should complete inspection reports of the weapons stores and send them to the Central Police Office by February 28.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that regular cleaning of the weapons used by the police should be ensured in all the districts, the officials who have the weapons in use will be responsible for cleaning them by themselves. IG Punjab has also issued orders to send the detailed reports of the cleaning of weapons used by the police to the Central Police Office.

He said that after March 1,2023 he (IGP)himself or his selected representatives will make field visits to any district of the province and conduct a surprise inspection of weapons, and if the instructions are not followed, there will be no hesitation in taking action against those responsible. Dr. Usman Anwar has issued these instructions to all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads regarding the cleaning and inspection of arms. Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also reiterated for continuing to take great measures for the welfare of Ghazis and employees of Punjab Police who died during duty and in this regard the efforts of IG Punjab have paid off.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed the file of Rs. 1 crore 35 lakh for the financial assistance of police constables and released the funds. IG Punjab said that this amount has been approved for the police employees who passed away during service, which will be delivered to their families very soon. IG Punjab said that the Punjab government has announced a special package for the employees who were martyred in terrorist incidents and encounters with dacoits and funds of 120 crores have already been approved for the martyrs as well as the police employees who died during service.

He said that the money provided by the government is the trust of the police employees and will be delivered to the rightful owners very soon. IG Punjab thanked the Punjab government for providing special package and funds for the welfare of police employees and to solve their problems. He said that the welfare measures of the martyrs are commendable, he added.

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK