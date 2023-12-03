Punjab offers ample investment opportunities for Italian investors

LAHORE, Dec 3 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Italy, Andreas Ferrarese met with the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in which matters pertaining to the enhancement of culture, tourism and mutual trade sectors were discussed.

CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that time has come to transform mutual relations between Pakistan and Italy into a beneficial economic partnership. The relationship will receive a new dimension with the exchange of mutual trade and cultural delegations.

We are commencing One Window Operation for the investors in Punjab. All NOCs will be available under a single roof through the One Window Operation.

There are ample investment opportunities available in Punjab for the Italian investors. CM Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Italian Ambassador on the support extended by Italy for GSP Plus Status.

The Italian Ambassador underlined that the ongoing cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors will further be promoted.